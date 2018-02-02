Posted in: WWE Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Returning to WWE NXT, Goldust on Teaming with Mandy Rose, More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2018 - 12:16:29 PM
- WWE posted this video of Bayley backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday in Philadelphia. The video was recorded before Bayley competed in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. Bayley ended up entering the match at #29 and lasted 5 minutes & 4 seconds before being eliminated by friend Sasha Banks. She did have 1 elimination while in the match, Nia Jax.
- Below is a new promo for the WWE SummerSlam Travel Packages, which are on sale now via SummerSlamTravel.com. Individual tickets go on sale today through Ticketmaster. As noted, Travel Packages are $2,850 for The Big Apple Package, $1,850 for the Platinum Package and $1,225 for the Gold Package.
- It was confirmed at last night's WWE NXT TV tapings that The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will return this year. It looks like the event will end at "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 weekend. The first team set for the tournament is The Forgotten Sons, Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake.
- Goldust tweeted the following on his new Mixed Match Challenge partner, Mandy Rose. They will face Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso on Tuesday's show. As noted, Rose was put with Goldust after Alicia Fox went down with a broken tailbone. Goldust wrote: