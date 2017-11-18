LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Drew McIntyre on Suffering an Injury at WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Nov 18, 2017 - 11:59:49 PM


As noted, Triple H revealed that Drew McIntyre suffered a torn bicep during his title loss to new WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas at "Takeover: WarGames" in Houston.

Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Drew about the injury. Drew says he "felt something go" in his arm/bicep/elbow area and from experience he knows it wasn't good but nothing is official until he sees a doctor. Drew says Almas gave him a helluva match and if it doesn't turn out as he hopes it does, he's coming back and he's coming for the NXT Title. Drew says he has unfinished business there but right now he has to deal with the injury.

Drew is scheduled to undergo an MRI tomorrow and surgery is likely for next week if the injury is what they think it is.

