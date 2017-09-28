LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Drew McIntyre on Next Week's WWE NXT Title Match, Kairi Sane Video, NXT Women's Title
By Marc Middleton
Sep 28, 2017 - 9:30:55 AM
- WWE posted this video looking at Kairi Sane, winner of The Mae Young Classic:



- Speaking of Kairi, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed on this week's episode that the vacant Women's Title will be decided at "Takeover: Houston" during Survivor Series weekend with a Fatal 4 Way. Sane's three opponents will be decided over the next few weeks with qualifying matches.

- NXT Champion Drew McIntyre tweeted the following on next week's title match with Roderick Strong:




