LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Drew McIntyre Thanks His Fans, First Promo for WrestleMania 34, WWE Main Event
By Marc Middleton
Apr 4, 2017 - 8:41:26 AM
- Below is the first promo for WWE's WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view, which takes place on April 8th, 2018 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans:




- WWE taped the following matches in Orlando for this week's Main Event episode:

* Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak
* Curtis Axel vs. Titus O'Neil

- Drew McIntyre (Drew Galloway) has been announced for two final EVOLVE appearances as he prepares to go full-time with WWE NXT after the appearance at NXT "Takeover: Orlando" on Saturday. Drew will wrestle EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. in a non-title match on April 22nd in Queens at EVOLVE 82 and then he will face Matt Riddle in an "I Quit" match the next night in Brooklyn at EVOLVE 83.

Drew tweeted the following on his return to WWE and The Undertaker:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Emma on What She Has Her Eye On (Video), Former WWE NXT Champions Headline RAW, SmackDown

  • The Revival on Their RAW Debuts (Video), Post-WrestleMania RAW Attendance, Fans on RAW

  • Bill Goldberg Says Goodbye After RAW In "RAW Talk" Segment with His Son (Video)

  • New #1 Contenders to The Hardys, Fatal 4 Way on WWE 205 Live, Superstar Shakeup

  • Drew McIntyre Thanks His Fans, First Promo for WrestleMania 34, WWE Main Event

  • Jim Ross Talks New WWE Deal, Calling His First Roman Reigns Match, The Undertaker

  • Michelle McCool on The Undertaker, Wade Barrett on His Future (Video), WWE Trademarks

  • Roman Reigns on The Undertaker (Video), Next Beyond The Ring Special, Shane McMahon

  • Vince McMahon Comments on WWE Network Growth, More on Numbers from Post-WrestleMania Call

  • Emma and The Hardys Return to WWE RAW (Video), Neville to Celebrate WrestleMania 33




    		•