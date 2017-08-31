LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Drew McIntyre Puts Locker Room on Notice (Video), Next Week's WWE NXT, Roderick Strong
By Marc Middleton
Aug 31, 2017 - 12:22:25 AM
- SmackDown Superstar Bobby Roode worked his last WWE NXT TV match on this week's episode, losing to Roderick Strong in the main event. In the video below, Strong talks to Vic Joseph after the match and says the win felt good. Strong addresses NXT Champion Drew McIntyre and says he's coming for the title after tonight's win made him unstoppable.



- Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami in a No DQ match, Lars Sullivan in a 3-on-1 Handicap match and Cezar Bononi vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas has been announced for next week's NXT episode. Next week's show will also feature NXT Women's Champion Asuka updating her injury and status.

- Speaking of McIntyre, the NXT Champion kicked off this week's show with his mission statement as champion. Drew put everyone in the back on notice and said this is his world now. Below is video from the segment, which was interrupted by Strong:



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Paige and Alberto El Patron Rent Rooms for Harvey Victims, Fans on Cena - Reigns, The Rock

  • Former WWE Star at the PC (Photo), Lana and Tamina on Their Ravishing Journey, WWE Pyro

  • Shelton Benjamin on His WWE Return, Alternate Footage from RAW Main Event, Scott Stanford

  • News, Photos and Videos from Day 1 of the WWE NXT Combine

  • Injury Update on Xavier Woods, New WWE 2K18 Entrance Videos, WWE Stock

  • Adam Cole's Crew Attacks Again (Videos), Donovan Dijak - WWE, Peyton Royce & Billie Kay

  • Drew McIntyre Puts Locker Room on Notice (Video), Next Week's WWE NXT, Roderick Strong

  • John Cena - Shaq Carpool Karaoke Preview, Chad Gable on Shelton Benjamin, WWE 2K18

  • WWE SmackDown Social Score, Shinsuke Nakamura on Next Week's Big Match, The Bella Twins

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Down from Last Week's Post-SummerSlam Episode




    		•