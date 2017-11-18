





WWE Posted in:

Drew McIntyre Speaks On The Feeling Of Winning The NXT Championship, His Expectations After Returning To The WWE & How Has He Evolved Since His Last Run In The Company

By

Nov 18, 2017 - 2:02:15 PM



By Andrew Thompson Nov 18, 2017 - 2:02:15 PM



Here are the highlights:



Has Drew Always Wanted To Face Almas?:



"100 percent. The NXT roster has such a wide variety of opponents but not to single everyone out, but he was one of the guys I wanted to face. We got a lot of things to show that people haven’t seen yet in NXT and I think you’re going to see the best of both of us on Saturday at the Toyota Center."



Expectations Upon Returning To WWE & How Has He Changed Since His Last Run With The Company:



"Honestly, I really haven’t processed it because it happened so quickly. I was so busy outside of WWE, I was the busiest independent wrestler in the world and had no time off. But the day I came back in, the crowd at NXT TakeOver: Orlando, I had seven or eight things that day I was doing between signings and shows. It was going to be a surprise when I came to the crowd so I didn’t have a chance to process. It was the last minute and I didn’t know what was going to happen. I was doing a show and jumped in a car and drove to the arena. My wife met me at the door with a suit so I sat in the crowd and it was only that moment while in the crowd, that it occurred to me: ‘Oh my God, I hope they have been following my work. But the reaction I heard was a very cool feeling, it was definitely the right move to come back."



"I definitely changed in a lot of ways. When I came into WWE, I had just finished university. I had been wrestling my whole life, it was all I ever knew. I learned so much over here, it really gave me a chance to be out in the world and grow up and have the opportunity to apply and merge in WWE and see if I could take it somewhere. Honestly, I grew up as an act and was able to be a top guy all around the world, represent so many companies around the world to show what I was capable of. I was the right guy to come back and hopefully fulfill the prophecy of “The Chosen One.”



The Feeling Of Winning The NXT Championship:







"I never really got a chance to process it. Everything was going 100 miles an hour, everything was non-stop. I wish I got to enjoy it more. I just watched the Goldberg special and he made comments about how he didn’t get to enjoy many moments because it was too intense and he tried to relax in his last match against Brock Lesnar, so I made sure I was completely in that moment. When I was walking out there, I was fired up and was on a different level, working on a different level and some of those chops and hits I gave, I was dropping bombs. At the end of the match, when I had that title in my hands, I was feeling pretty good considering all of the work the last few years."



Drew On What He Wants To Make Of This Title Run:



"The hope for me is the same thing for every company across the world; find a way to take that company to the next level and it’s my job to find a way to take it to the next level, apply it and along the way get up to that level and together, we can take NXT to a level it has never been."



The current NXT Champion Drew McIntyre, spoke with CraveOnline ahead of his title defense against Andrade "Cien" Almas at NXT TakeOver: War Games. The 6'5 beast went over his return to WWE & what he had planned to do upon returning. Drew also discussed the feeling of capturing the NXT Championship at TakeOver: Brooklyn III.Here are the highlights:Has Drew Always Wanted To Face Almas?:"100 percent. The NXT roster has such a wide variety of opponents but not to single everyone out, but he was one of the guys I wanted to face. We got a lot of things to show that people haven’t seen yet in NXT and I think you’re going to see the best of both of us on Saturday at the Toyota Center."Expectations Upon Returning To WWE & How Has He Changed Since His Last Run With The Company:"Honestly, I really haven’t processed it because it happened so quickly. I was so busy outside of WWE, I was the busiest independent wrestler in the world and had no time off. But the day I came back in, the crowd at NXT TakeOver: Orlando, I had seven or eight things that day I was doing between signings and shows. It was going to be a surprise when I came to the crowd so I didn’t have a chance to process. It was the last minute and I didn’t know what was going to happen. I was doing a show and jumped in a car and drove to the arena. My wife met me at the door with a suit so I sat in the crowd and it was only that moment while in the crowd, that it occurred to me: ‘Oh my God, I hope they have been following my work. But the reaction I heard was a very cool feeling, it was definitely the right move to come back.""I definitely changed in a lot of ways. When I came into WWE, I had just finished university. I had been wrestling my whole life, it was all I ever knew. I learned so much over here, it really gave me a chance to be out in the world and grow up and have the opportunity to apply and merge in WWE and see if I could take it somewhere. Honestly, I grew up as an act and was able to be a top guy all around the world, represent so many companies around the world to show what I was capable of. I was the right guy to come back and hopefully fulfill the prophecy of “The Chosen One.”The Feeling Of Winning The NXT Championship:"I never really got a chance to process it. Everything was going 100 miles an hour, everything was non-stop. I wish I got to enjoy it more. I just watched the Goldberg special and he made comments about how he didn’t get to enjoy many moments because it was too intense and he tried to relax in his last match against Brock Lesnar, so I made sure I was completely in that moment. When I was walking out there, I was fired up and was on a different level, working on a different level and some of those chops and hits I gave, I was dropping bombs. At the end of the match, when I had that title in my hands, I was feeling pretty good considering all of the work the last few years."Drew On What He Wants To Make Of This Title Run:"The hope for me is the same thing for every company across the world; find a way to take that company to the next level and it’s my job to find a way to take it to the next level, apply it and along the way get up to that level and together, we can take NXT to a level it has never been."