





WWE Posted in:

Drew McIntyre On How Giving Up Alcohol Has Changed His Career & Discusses His Workout Methods

By

Nov 17, 2017 - 6:35:13 PM



By Andrew Thompson Nov 17, 2017 - 6:35:13 PM



Check out what the NXT Champion had to say:



McIntyre: "I always try and get to a gym at least 4 days a week. I like to listen to lots of music, one minute I can be into something heavy like Slipknot and the next I'll have on the Proclaimers. I love the great outdoors, I do get cardio from my matches, but if I want to train cardio I love to get outside and run. I've been working really hard, I got hurt just over a year ago. I was very lucky that it didn't turn out to be more serious than it was and I avoided surgery. After that, I started to cut out all the negatives in my life. I cut out alcohol too. I now get a nutritional company to send my meals. The way I felt within a few days was like night and day. I had not been focused on diet all that much before and it made such a difference. Eating properly, taking out the alcohol and drinking more water made me feel so much better physically and mentally." The Mirror (UK) caught up with the current NXT Champion Drew McIntyre ahead of his title defense tomorrow at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. During the brief interview, McIntyre spoke about how removing alcohol completely from his life has helped him transition into the beast that he is today.Check out what the NXT Champion had to say:McIntyre: "I always try and get to a gym at least 4 days a week. I like to listen to lots of music, one minute I can be into something heavy like Slipknot and the next I'll have on the Proclaimers. I love the great outdoors, I do get cardio from my matches, but if I want to train cardio I love to get outside and run. I've been working really hard, I got hurt just over a year ago. I was very lucky that it didn't turn out to be more serious than it was and I avoided surgery. After that, I started to cut out all the negatives in my life. I cut out alcohol too. I now get a nutritional company to send my meals. The way I felt within a few days was like night and day. I had not been focused on diet all that much before and it made such a difference. Eating properly, taking out the alcohol and drinking more water made me feel so much better physically and mentally."