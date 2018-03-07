Drew McIntyre Injury Update, WWE Congratulates Eve Torres, Stars Respond to Sheamus

VOLUME UP! Unwanted hugs are something most women dread dealing with. The most important defense is knowing that we have the right to refuse them. Here are some ways to make sure we only hug on our terms. PS make sure to watch until the end for a big announcement! @renergracie Tag a girlfriend who knows these hugs all too well. #WomenEmpowered

A post shared by Eve Torres Gracie (@evetorresgracie) on Mar 6, 2018 at 4:54pm PST