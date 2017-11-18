LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Drew McIntyre Injured at WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames"
By Marc Middleton
Nov 18, 2017 - 11:20:08 PM
As noted, tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event saw a surprising title change as Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Drew McIntyre to become the new NXT Champion.

Triple H revealed in his post-Takeover interview with Cathy Kelley that McIntyre may have suffered a torn bicep towards the end of the match. McIntyre will undergo a MRI tomorrow and likely undergo surgery if the injury is what they think it is.

Regarding the title change, there's been speculation on Drew possibly returning to the main roster but that hasn't been confirmed. Stay tuned for updates on his status.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Photo Of Alexander Wolfe's Nasty Cut From The War Games Match, The Undisputed Era Reflect On Their Victory (Video)

  • Ember Moon on Her WWE NXT Women's Title Win, HBK - Johnny Gargano, Next NXT Tapings

  • Drew McIntyre on Suffering an Injury at WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" (Video)

  • Triple H on Andrade Almas (Photo), Lars Sullivan on Dominating (Video), Stars at Takeover

  • Shawn Michaels & Johnny Gargano's "Ab-Off" Contest, Triple H Congratulates The New NXT Champion

  • Viewership for WWE RAW (11/13) and Smackdown (11/14) YouTube Clips - Did Survivor Series Hype Draw More Views?

  • Photos & Videos from the Main Event of Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" Event

  • Drew McIntyre Injured at WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames"

  • Videos: The Velveteen Dream Is Glad That Aleister Black Said His Name, Lars Sullivan Puts The Rest Of The NXT Roster On Notice

  • News On Drew McIntyre



    		•