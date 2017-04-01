LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Drew Galloway Sits Ringside for WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" (Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 1, 2017 - 10:35:21 PM
It appears Drew Galloway may be on his way back to WWE as he was shown sitting ringside for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" show, right before the main event.

It's worth noting that Galloway was referred to by the name he used in WWE, Drew McIntyre.

Drew first signed with WWE back in 2007 and last worked for the company in June of 2014, performing in the "3MB" stable with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal. Galloway has worked for many top indie promotions since leaving WWE, including Impact Wrestling. Galloway, a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, announced in February that he was leaving the company.

Below are photos of Drew in attendance at Takeover:













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • SAnitY Member Added to Andre Battle Royal, WWE NXT Matches Taped, Triple H - Road Dogg Photo

  • Triple H on Drew Galloway - WWE NXT, Photo of the New NXT Title, Asuka's Title Reign

  • Photo of the New WWE NXT Women's Title, Hall of Famers at Takeover, Slip on Commentary

  • Photo of the New WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, Aleister Black Debuts (Video), Kassius Ohno

  • WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" Dark Match, Triple H Opens the Show, Attendance

  • Drew Galloway Sits Ringside for WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" (Photos)

  • No Way Jose Pulled from WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" Match Tonight

  • Paige Teases Pregnancy with Alberto El Patron, Possible April Fools' Joke?

  • Eric Young Attacks No Way Jose (Video), More WWE NXT Takeover Promos and Note for Tonight

  • Note on WWE NXT Takeover Tickets, Triple H Arrives for Tonight, Triple Threat Promo




    		•