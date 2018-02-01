LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Drake Maverick on Jeremy Borash Signing with WWE, Chris Jericho Introduces Fozzy Video
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2018 - 3:16:26 PM


- Above is Chris Jericho giving an intro to Fozzy's new music video for their "Painless" single, which is a sequel to the "Judas" video from a while back. Below is the official video for the "Painless" single:



- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has changed his Twitter handle to @WWEMaverick. Formerly known as Rockstar Spud, Maverick's Twitter bio says he is the 205 Live GM and a WWE Superstar. Below are his comments on Jeremy Borash signing with WWE plus storyline comments on his new job and the 16-man tournament to crown a new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

As noted, the 16-man tournament kicked off this week with TJP defeating Tyler Bate and Cedric Alexander defeating Gran Metalik. Matches set for next Tuesday include Hideo Itami vs. Roderick Strong and Kalisto vs. Lince Dorado.










