Posted in: WWE
Drake Maverick on Jack Gallagher's Gear (Video), SmackDown Social Score, Sheamus - Absolution
By Marc Middleton
Feb 14, 2018 - 1:53:53 PM
- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus trains with Absolution's Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts channel on YouTube:



- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind America's Next Top Model. SmackDown had a total of 831,000 interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week - 56,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 689,000 unique interactions on Instagram and 86,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is down from the January 30th episode, which had a total of 1.135 million interactions - 161,000 interactions on Facebook, 846,000 interactions on Instagram and 127,000 interactions on Twitter.

- As noted, the first round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament will wrap on next week's WWE 205 Live episode with Buddy Murphy vs. Ariya Daivari and Jack Gallagher vs. Mustafa Ali. There was a segment on last night's 205 Live where General Manager Drake Maverick told Gallagher that he wants to see him wrestling in approach wrestling attire, not a suit. Below is video from that segment along with comments from Gallagher:







