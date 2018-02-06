LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Drake Maverick - WWE 205 Live Teaser, Rusev on His WWE US Title Shot, RAW Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Feb 6, 2018 - 3:31:59 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW:



- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live will see the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament continue with Roderick Strong vs. Hideo Itami and Kalisto vs. Lince Dorado. WWE posted this teaser on new 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick for tonight:

What does Drake Maverick have in store for WWE 205 Live?

Last week on WWE 205 Live, the Cruiserweight division changed forever as new General Manager Drake Maverick was introduced to the WWE Universe. Maverick immediately addressed the future of the WWE Cruiserweight Title, announcing a 16-man Cruiserweight Championship Tournament that would crown a new champion at WrestleMania.

The first two matches of the tournament pitted Cedric Alexander against Gran Metalik, and TJP against Tyler Bate. The inclusion of the first-ever WWE U.K. Champion served as proof positive that Maverick was looking to live up to his promise of including the best Cruiserweights in the world. Tonight, Maverick has tapped NXT’s Roderick Strong to take on Hideo Itami in what is sure to be a hard-hitting, high-octane contest.

With the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament off to an incredible start, what else does Maverick have planned for WWE 205 Live? What other competitors could make their way to WWE 205 Live?


- Rusev tweeted the following on his match with WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode on tonight's SmackDown:




