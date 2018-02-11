|
According to a report from The Locker Room podcast, independent wrestler Bill "The Hacker" Hamin gave an inside scoop about Dolph Ziggler possibly signing a new deal with WWE.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Dolph Ziggler Rumored To Have Signed A New Sweetheart Deal With WWE
By Michael Pappas
Feb 11, 2018 - 12:57:44 PM
Here was his report on the subject:
Here’s the inside scoop that I’ve kinda been told. After Ziggler laid down the title and went away for 30 days, silently came back as #30 in the Rumble, and then tossed out kinda useless. He was already kinda two feet out the door, and it was at the 11th hour that they made him another offer he can’t refuse. Big money, and the fact that, now that he’ll stay, he’s willing to put anybody over, do jobs – whatever, on TV, and he can leave after his matches, he doesn’t need to stick around the arena, and he can take outside projects as long as they don’t conflict with his schedule. Kinda the sweetheart deal, you know, I’m willing to stay a little bit longer because you met my price. (H/T: BodySlam.net’s Brad Shepard)
