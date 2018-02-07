LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Dolph Ziggler Returning to Action, Shinsuke Nakamura Teams with AJ Styles, The Fashion Files
By Marc Middleton
Feb 7, 2018 - 11:41:46 AM
- After taking last week off, The Fashion Files with Breezango returned this week, as seen below. This week's edition of the web-exclusive series features Tyler Breeze, Fandango and The Ascension. The segment was recorded before Konnor and Viktor lost to Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable on this week's SmackDown. As seen below, this week's episode featured an overload of montages.



- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live in Kansas City, MO saw WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal in tag team action.

- Dolph Ziggler will make his return to Tuesday night action on next week's WWE SmackDown episode. He will face Baron Corbin in singles action. Ziggler had been off WWE TV for several weeks to sell the WWE United States Title storyline but he returned in the 30-man Royal Rumble match on January 28th.




