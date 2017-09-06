LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Dolph Ziggler Rants on Gimmicks (Videos), Kurt Angle Praises Match, Fans on SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Sep 6, 2017 - 12:12:55 PM


- WWE had advertised the big re-debut of Dolph Ziggler for this week's SmackDown, with a new theme and a new look, but he ended up coming out with the same style for a promo on how fans don't appreciate him and how anyone can do gimmicks but no one can do what he does in the ring. He then did impersonations of John Cena, WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage and Naomi. In the video above, Ziggler interrupts Renee Young backstage and continues ranting on gimmicks in WWE. Ziggler asks for time to speak but just ends up walking off. For those who missed Ziggler's segment on SmackDown, you can see it below:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans the most shocking moment on this week's SmackDown episode - Shane McMahon attacking Kevin Owens, Carmella kissing and then smacking James Ellsworth, Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Randy Orton or Shane being indefinitely suspended. As of this writing, 37% voted for the suspension while 30% went with the attack on Owens and 22% went with Carmella.

- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle tweeted the following on this week's Steel Cage main event between Big Show and Braun Strowman:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership for This Week's Labor Day Episode?

  • WWE RAW Social Score, Johnny Gargano's WWE NXT Checklist, Brie Bella - Daniel Bryan

  • Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Naomi on Dolph Ziggler Doing Her Entrance, Total Bellas

  • Roman Reigns on John Cena, Braun Strowman's Birthday, Carmella and James Ellsworth

  • Shane McMahon Apologizes, Bobby Roode Talks Dark Match, TJP vs. Rich Swann Update

  • Dolph Ziggler Rants on Gimmicks (Videos), Kurt Angle Praises Match, Fans on SmackDown

  • Bobby Roode - SmackDown Notes, The Usos Pick Stipulation, AJ Styles vs. Tye Dillinger

  • 47 More Playable Superstars Announced In the Final WWE 2K18 Roster Reveal (Video)

  • Another Title Match Announced for WWE No Mercy, Updated Card

  • Vince McMahon's WWE SmackDown Return, Storyline Updates on Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens (Videos)



    		•