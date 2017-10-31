LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Dolph Ziggler Hypes Tonight's Match, Flashback Friday Update, WWE RAW Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Oct 31, 2017 - 3:59:45 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Baltimore:



- This week's "Flashback Friday" programming on the WWE Network will feature 22 years of Big Show.

- Dolph Ziggler tweeted the following going into tonight' 2 of 3 Falls Match against Bobby Roode on tonight's WWE SmackDown. As noted, the winner will earn a spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.




