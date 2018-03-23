Director's Cut on The Streak Ending, WWE Trademarks, Matt Hardy Responds to Legends, Asuka

I’m deleted. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 20, 2018

I could certainly SUBMERGE you into The Lake of Reincarnation, Hogan of Hollywood.. It truly does work WONDERS for DELETED VESSELS. https://t.co/xMEqxyxaYr — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 21, 2018

Oh, Brother Francis - The MYSTICAL MAGIC of The #HardyCompound forced you into a state of WONDERFUL WOOLGATHERING..



...which ironically caused you to mistype the correct title of this PROLIFIC PURGING, The #UltimateDELETION!



Muchas gracias, mi amigo. https://t.co/Mxytb7ORwR — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018

- No word yet on Asuka making WWE SmackDown appearances before the WrestleMania 34 match with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. There are two more SmackDown episodes between now and the big event in New Orleans but Asuka is not advertised for any of them. Asuka was backstage for this week's SmackDown as she competed on Mixed Match Challenge but she did not appear. Flair did appear for a match against Natalya. WWE aired this video package on The Empress of Tomorrow instead:- WWE just released this 15 minute Director's Cut from WrestleMania XXX when Brock Lesnar ended The Streak of The Undertaker. They wrote, "Relive the infamous night when the greatest Streak in sports-entertainment history ended with this unique presentation of The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar from WrestleMania 30."- WWE recently filed to register trademarks for Bobby Roode, TJP, Brian Kendrick and Rich Swann.- We noted before how WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Hulk Hogan were among those that tweeted props for The Ultimate Deletion after it aired on Monday's RAW. Matt Hardy responded to the tweets, seen below: