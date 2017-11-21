LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Details on Why Roman Reigns Defeated The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental Title
By Marc Middleton
Nov 21, 2017 - 11:11:17 AM
Roman Reigns defeated The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental Title on last night's RAW due to The Miz taking time off for a movie, according to PWInsider.

It's believed that The Miz will be taking some time off soon to film the next movie in WWE Studios' The Marine franchise. Miz has appeared in the last three Marine movies. There is currently no timetable for his return and last night's RAW was his final appearance until the movie is finished.

