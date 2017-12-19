LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Dean Ambrose Update, Shelton Benjamin on Chad Gable's Performance, WWE 205 Live Tour Promo
By Marc Middleton
Dec 19, 2017 - 3:19:11 PM
- As noted, Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy has been added to the first-ever WWE 205 Live tour in late January as a special attraction. Below is a promo for the non-televised events, which will also feature Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore with Nia Jax as special referee and an appearance by Hideo Itami.



- We noted before that Dean Ambrose went into last night's RAW legitimately suffering from a right elbow injury but there's no word yet on the severity of the injury. Ambrose is scheduled to travel to Birmingham, Alabama on Wednesday to have the injury checked out and dealt with, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on how long Ambrose will be out of action but they should have a better idea after he meets with doctors on Wednesday.

- Bayley, Xavier Woods and fans aren't the only ones tweeting praise to Chad Gable for his performance at WWE Clash of Champions as Gable's partner Shelton Benjamin took to Twitter and wrote the following today:




