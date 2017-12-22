LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Dean Ambrose Return Update, Jeff Hardy Q&A Video, Summer Rae Visits Kids (Photo)
By Marc Middleton
Dec 22, 2017 - 1:31:44 PM
- Below is the first episode of WWE's "Superstar Q&A" YouTube series, featuring Jeff Hardy taking questions from fans on social media:



- Dean Ambrose is already back home recovering from the surgery he had on Tuesday in Alabama to repair a biceps injury. PWInsider notes that Ambrose was spotted in Nevada this week, where he lives with wife Renee Young. While WWE has not announced when Ambrose might return, the hope is that he will be back in 2-3 months.

- As seen below, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae met kids at the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles yesterday. The visit was arranged by the "Hollywood Cares For Kids" organization.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Commercial free for first hour of Raw and Smackdown

  • The Rock on Having Fun In WWE, Fans on Main Roster Impacts In 2018, Total Divas Preview

  • The Usos Say Recent Match was a Slap In the Face, Talk Recent Changes and WrestleMania 34

  • Dean Ambrose Return Update, Jeff Hardy Q&A Video, Summer Rae Visits Kids (Photo)

  • Becky Lynch Update, WWE Looks at Records Broken In 2017 (Video), WWE Network

  • WWE Stars Overseas to Meet Troops, Ric Flair Q&A Video, Rusev and Lana Clip

  • Paul Heyman on Braun Strowman's Comments, Luke Gallows' Birthday, Brie Bella

  • Vince McMahon Sells WWE Stock to Fund New Football Venture

  • This Week's Total Divas Draws Second Best Viewership of Season 6

  • Update on Rich Swann and His Wife Following Recent Domestic Arrest



    		•