Posted in: WWE
Dean Ambrose Injury Update, Jack Gallagher's Opponent, Nia Jax Reacts to Alexa Bliss Trash Talking
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2018 - 10:08:17 AM
- The enhancement talent who lost to Jack Gallagher on last night's WWE 205 Live episode was Joey O'Riley of Zero1 USA. He used the name Murphy Myers on 205 Live. Below is video from the match, which featured 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick on commentary:



- Word going around backstage at Monday's RAW was that Dean Ambrose is headed to Birmingham, Alabama this week to get checked out by doctors, according to PWInsider. Ambrose has been out of action since December after suffering a high-grade triceps tendon injury. Ambrose was expected to be out of action for 9 months, forcing him to miss WrestleMania 34.

- Nia Jax took to Twitter and made the first public comments since RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Mickie James were caught talking trash about her backstage at RAW. Jax threw a fit backstage but has yet to get her hands on her former best friend. Bliss is scheduled to face Asuka on next Monday's RAW and it's believed that the match will see Jax interfere, setting up Jax vs. Bliss for the title at WrestleMania 34. Jax wrote:




