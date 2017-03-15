LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Dean Ambrose Challenged, The Miz & Maryse on John Cena & Nikki Bella, Fans on SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Mar 15, 2017 - 1:14:28 AM
- As noted, The Miz and Maryse vs. John Cena and Nikki Bella is now official for WrestleMania 33 after last night's WWE SmackDown. In the Fallout video below, an angry Miz and Maryse rant on the match being made by SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. Miz says they are speaking the truth when they talk about what Nikki and Cena have done to them, this is a real-life story. Miz says Cena and Nikki can try to bury them but they will rise to the top. They end the segment with a kiss.



- Baron Corbin issued a WrestleMania 33 challenge to WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose on last night's SmackDown. Ambrose was not there to answer the challenge as he was kept off TV to sell last weeks forklift attack.

- As seen below, 54% of fans on Twitter gave last night's SmackDown a thumbs up with over 1300 votes:




