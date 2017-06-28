LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
David Otunga Wants Vince McMahon to Make Match with LaVar Ball, Talks RAW Segment (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jun 28, 2017 - 1:21:42 PM


WWE RAW announcer David Otunga is asking boss Vince McMahon to give him a match against outspoken basketball dad LaVar Ball after The Ball Family appeared on MizTV during this week's RAW from Los Angeles in the Staples Center.

In the video above, Otunga talks with TMZ Sports about LaVar's antics on RAW and says he found the segment to be the most entertaining this week. Otunga says LaVar is definitely a character. Otunga cracks a joke on LaVar's physique and says he needs to hit the gym a little more often. When asked to give LaVar advice on how to get better, Otunga says he likes LaVar how he was. Otunga says he's not sure how the segment was supposed to go but he can tell it went off the rails, calling it a runaway train. Otunga hopes WWE has LaVar back on TV so he can do a segment with him. Otunga, who is currently filming a movie and will make his RAW debut when it wraps, tells Vince he will leave the set and return early to appear with Ball.

Otunga also posted the following to Instagram about a potential match:

C'mon Vince, we've already got #MayweatherMcgregor now lets sign #OtungaVsBall #Raw #SDLive #Wrestlemania


C'mon Vince, we've already got #MayweatherMcgregor now lets sign #OtungaVsBall #Raw #SDLive #Wrestlemania

A post shared by David Otunga (@davidotunga) on




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Up with Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match Main Event

  • Mauro Ranallo Hypes WWE NXT, Southpaw Regional Wrestling Update, SmackDown Top 10

  • WWE NXT Insider Show Debuts, Lisa Marie Varon Not Allowed Backstage?, Carmella

  • Tyson Kidd - WWE Update, CM Punk Pipe Bomb Photo, Samoa Joe - Brock Lesnar Video

  • David Otunga Wants Vince McMahon to Make Match with LaVar Ball, Talks RAW Segment (Video)

  • Breezango Storyline Continues (Video), Triple H Congratulates Stephanie McMahon, Battle Royal

  • WWE Makes History with Women's Division, Kevin Owens Rants on SmackDown, Kurt Angle

  • Rusev Update, Daniel Bryan Raps with The Usos (Video), John Cena Thanks Fans

  • Big WWE NXT Main Event Tonight, Thea Trinidad on Signing with WWE, Rocker Talks DDP Yoga

  • Carmella on Winning MITB Again (Video), Fans on Next Week's Rap Off, Kevin Owens




    		•