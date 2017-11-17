





David Otunga No Longer A Part Of The Survivor Series Kickoff Panel

By

Nov 17, 2017 - 4:13:47 PM



By Andrew Thompson Nov 17, 2017 - 4:13:47 PM



"They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months. Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son."



Also as noted, TMZ followed up on this report and got in contact with David Otunga's lawyer, Tracy Rizzo, who released this statement on behalf of Mr. Otunga: “David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now. However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute. As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim. Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son."



