LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Dash Wilder Tweets Jason Jordan, The Bella Twins Model New Clothing Line, Sasha Banks
By Marc Middleton
Jul 19, 2017 - 6:14:59 AM
- Below is video of Sasha Banks practicing her Australian rules football skills with Collingwood Football Club star Moana Hope while in Australia last week on a WWE promotional tour. Hope mentions that she will be walking to the ring with Sasha at one of the WWE live events in Melbourne this September.



- Below is video of The Bella Twins modeling their new Birdiebee women's clothing line, which will be available this fall.



- The Revival are looking for a RAW Tag Team Title shot from Cesaro & Sheamus after their win over The Hardys on this week's RAW. Dash Wilder tweeted the following, telling Jason Jordan to ask his "daddy" Kurt Angle when they will get their shot:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Shane McMahon's Helicopter Makes Emergency Water Landing Today, Shane Discusses Incident (Video)

  • Rumor on Brock Lesnar Possibly Returning to UFC This Year

  • Jinder Mahal's Birthday, Brooke Hogan & Ariel Toombs on Ronda Rousey, Titus O'Neil

  • Tonight's WWE NXT, Mike & Maria Kanellis on His Debut Win (Video), James Ellsworth

  • Another Iranian Wrestler Mentioned on WWE 205 Live, Mickie James Films Music Video, The Usos

  • Match for Next Week's WWE 205 Live, Possible Battleground Match, Aiden English Sings

  • GFW and RAW Stars Meet Up (Photos), Peter Rosenberg Quizzes WWE Stars, RAW Security

  • John Cena and Randy Orton Team Up After WWE 205 Live (Video)

  • Chad Gable Talks Jason Jordan and His Future (Video), Mike Kanellis Wins WWE Debut Match

  • The Hype Bros Win Dark Match, Updates on Punjabi Prison (Videos), John Cena




    		•