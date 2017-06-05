LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Darren Young Thanks Finn Balor, WWE Signs New Referee, Ladder Match Collection
By Marc Middleton
Jun 5, 2017 - 2:18:34 PM
- Below is a preview for the new "Ladder Match: Reaching for Glory" WWE Network Collection:



- WWN Live has announced that referee DA Brewer has been signed to work for WWE NXT. They issued the following:

"Congratulations to referee DA Brewer, who is leaving WWN to join NXT fulltime. Brewer earned a fulltime job in EVOLVE after taking part in a WWN Seminar/Tryout. He became a valuable member of the WWN Family seeing time in EVOLVE, FIP and Style Battle. We are very happy to see this quality person move on to NXT. The next WWN Seminar/Tryout will be August 11th in Joppa, MD. There will be a Seminar/Tryout for in ring talent as well as a Creative Seminar with Gabe Sapolsky on August 11th. Go here for more info."

- Darren Young continues to train for his ring return and noted on Twitter that Finn Balor introduced him to blood flow restriction therapy for rehabilitation. Young has been out of action since January with an arm injury. He tweeted the following thanks to Balor:




