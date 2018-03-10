LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Darren Young Talks About His WWE Release Last October And His Career Overall
By Michael Pappas
Mar 10, 2018 - 3:39:14 PM
ESPN.com recently interviewed former WWE superstar Darren Young to talk about his reaction from being released from his WWE contract.

Here was his response when asked about his release:

I’d been doing so much PR work since I’ve been signed, I was one of WWE’s main guys that always did PR work."

“When I was a guest at the Clipper game, and then getting released 24 hours later, it was a little rough for me. A bit of a tough pill to swallow. I didn’t know why the release had happened. What was even rougher was that the release came right before my birthday on Nov. 2. I never even received the usual birthday message, so I was a little hurt by everything.”

He was also asked about his WWE career overall:

“I had to pay to try out in 2009,” Rosser recalled. “I paid $2,000 out of my own pocket just to try out. It was my last resort. I had the door shut in my face so many times with WWE, but I was consistent. Without commitment, you’ll never start, but most importantly, without consistency, you’ll never finish.”

“Nothing lasts forever, and I’ve had a wonderful career with WWE,” Rosser said. “I hope to continue my relationship with WWE as an LGBTQ ambassador or a talent scout. Michael Jordan can’t play basketball forever, and I can’t wrestle forever. So I’ve enjoyed my time from 2009 to 2017.”

  • Rumor: Carmella Possibly Cashing In Briefcase At Wrestlemania

  • Rumor: Reigns vs. Lesnar Is Possibly Not The Main Event At Wrestlemania

  • Darren Young Talks About His WWE Release Last October And His Career Overall

  • UFC Fighter Takes Back WWE Claims, Rusev & Lana Mock The Robe Warriors, WWE - Spain

  • Drew McIntyre Injury Update, WWE Congratulates Eve Torres, Stars Respond to Sheamus

  • Photos: EC3 Makes WWE NXT In-Ring Debut, Pete Dunne Defends WWE UK Title

  • WWE NXT Star Out for Months After Surgery, Spoiler Update on the NXT Tag Team Titles at Takeover

  • WWE NXT Superstars Released Today, Wrestling Veteran Responds to Sheamus Challenge, WWE Network

  • Matt Hardy on The Young Bucks - WWE, Thoughts on The Bar, The Dudleyz In the WWE HOF

  • John Cena Talks Rey Mysterio, Possibly Missing WrestleMania This Year, More



    		•