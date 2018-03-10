





Darren Young Talks About His WWE Release Last October And His Career Overall

Mar 10, 2018



Mar 10, 2018



Here was his response when asked about his release:



I’d been doing so much PR work since I’ve been signed, I was one of WWE’s main guys that always did PR work."



“When I was a guest at the Clipper game, and then getting released 24 hours later, it was a little rough for me. A bit of a tough pill to swallow. I didn’t know why the release had happened. What was even rougher was that the release came right before my birthday on Nov. 2. I never even received the usual birthday message, so I was a little hurt by everything.”



He was also asked about his WWE career overall:



“I had to pay to try out in 2009,” Rosser recalled. “I paid $2,000 out of my own pocket just to try out. It was my last resort. I had the door shut in my face so many times with WWE, but I was consistent. Without commitment, you’ll never start, but most importantly, without consistency, you’ll never finish.”



“Nothing lasts forever, and I’ve had a wonderful career with WWE,” Rosser said. “I hope to continue my relationship with WWE as an LGBTQ ambassador or a talent scout. Michael Jordan can’t play basketball forever, and I can’t wrestle forever. So I’ve enjoyed my time from 2009 to 2017.”



