Posted in: WWE
Daniel Bryan's SmackDown Return, WWE 205 Live Tag Team Update (Video), MMC Promos
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2018 - 9:30:45 AM
- As noted, next Tuesday's WWE Mixed Match Challenge bout will feature Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman. Below are promos from both teams:



- It was announced on this week's SmackDown that blue brand General Manager Daniel Bryan will be back on TV for next Tuesday's show. Bryan missed this week's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view due to a family wedding. It will be interesting to see what happens on next week's show now that Commissioner Shane McMahon has taken an indefinite leave of absence from his duties. As noted, Shane was attacked by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens after booking them against each other in a WrestleMania 34 singles match, right after announcing the leave.

- The new WWE 205 Live tag team division that is in the works continued on this week's episode as Hideo Itami and Akira Tozawa defeated Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado. As noted, WWE has plans to introduce new WWE Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles some time after WrestleMania.

Tozawa and Itami first teamed up for a dark match win over Tony Nese and Drew Gulak at the RAW 25th Anniversary show in January. Their TV debut came on the March 6th 205 Live episode, a win over enhancement talents Scott James and Nemeth Alexander. They also teamed up at Monday's WWE Main Event tapings before RAW, facing off against TJP and Jack Gallagher. Metalik, Dorado and Kalisto have been teaming as The Lucha House Party for a few months now.

Below is video from this week's match:



