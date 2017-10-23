LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Daniel Bryan on Returning After Kurt Angle, Finn Balor on AJ Styles (Video), Sasha Banks
By Marc Middleton
Oct 23, 2017 - 4:15:57 PM
- Below is video of Finn Balor speaking to the camera after The Demon defeated AJ Styles at WWE TLC on Sunday night. Balor says he's admired AJ his whole career and looked up to him, but AJ is also someone who took him to his limits at TLC. Balor says he learned why they call AJ The Phenomenal One and while he did prevail, he thinks, without a shadow of a doubt, that the world needs to see Balor vs. Styles II... Sweet.



- As noted, Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox in singles action on the WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show. Counting their singles matches on WWE NXT and main roster TV, Banks is now 6-1 against Fox.

- SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan continues to throw out teasers for his return to the ring. He tweeted the following after RAW General Manager Kurt Angle returned to the ring in the TLC main event:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Several Big Matches Announced for WWE Survivor Series

  • Spoilers on Plans for WWE Survivor Series Matches and Tonight's RAW Episode

  • WWE TLC Social Media Score, Nia Jax Welcomes Asuka to RAW, Seth Rollins - Xavier Woods

  • Kurt Angle Pre-WWE TLC Video, Cathy Kelley Hypes RAW (Video), WWE Stock

  • WWE TLC Highlights, William Regal on AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor, WWE Mobile - Zombies

  • Triple H on Kurt Angle Wrestling at TLC, The Shield - Ride Along, WWE Music Power 10

  • The Rock Blasts Comedian Over Wrestling Tweet, WWE Ride Along Video, Curt Hawkins

  • Kurt Angle on Winning with The Shield, Brock Lesnar RAW Promo, Fans on Alexa Bliss

  • AJ Styles on His WWE TLC Match, Kalisto Reacts to Title Loss (Video), Carmella

  • Daniel Bryan on Returning After Kurt Angle, Finn Balor on AJ Styles (Video), Sasha Banks



    		•