Get ready! @SummerSlam Travel Packages go on sale THIS MONDAY at Noon ET! Full Details: https://t.co/TBpHXx9i67 pic.twitter.com/qaWQMSj0Na — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) February 28, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Former WWE Champion Batista can be seen as Drax the Destroyer in this new trailer for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 2, which hits theaters on May 5th:- Travel packages for the 2017 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from Brooklyn will go on sale this coming Monday at noon EST. WWE has full details on the packages at this link:- In the Talking Smack video below, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan talks about Randy Orton setting fire to The Wyatt Family compound and turning on WWE Champion Bray Wyatt last night. Bryan says he had his own issues with The Wyatt Family in the past but he never considered arson against them.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here