Posted in: WWE
Daniel Bryan on Randy Orton Turning (Video), SummerSlam Travel Packages, Batista - Guardians
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 2:34:29 PM
- Former WWE Champion Batista can be seen as Drax the Destroyer in this new trailer for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 2, which hits theaters on May 5th:



- Travel packages for the 2017 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from Brooklyn will go on sale this coming Monday at noon EST. WWE has full details on the packages at this link:




- In the Talking Smack video below, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan talks about Randy Orton setting fire to The Wyatt Family compound and turning on WWE Champion Bray Wyatt last night. Bryan says he had his own issues with The Wyatt Family in the past but he never considered arson against them.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

