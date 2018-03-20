|
As noted, WWE announced today that Daniel Bryan has finally been cleared to return to the ring.
Daniel Bryan on Being Cleared for a WWE Return, Reactions from AJ Styles, Kurt Angle and Others
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2018 - 5:21:54 PM
Bryan took to Twitter this afternoon and revealed that he will discuss the big news during the opening segment of tonight's SmackDown episode. It will be interesting to see if Bryan keeps working as the SmackDown General Manager and what kind of WrestleMania 34 plans they have for him.
Below are more reactions to the big news with tweets from WWE Champion AJ Styles, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Ethan Carter III, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, Seth Rollins, actor Stephen Amell and others:
