LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Daniel Bryan Wants WWE NXT Star on SmackDown, Stephanie McMahon's Ring Gear, EC3, Ricochet
By Marc Middleton
Apr 7, 2018 - 6:12:12 PM
- Below is video from WrestleMania 34 Axxess with Daniel Bryan talking about how he wants to see Johnny Gargano on SmackDown. Gargano will be banned from WWE NXT if he loses tonight's Unsanctioned Match against Tommaso Ciampa at "Takeover: New Orleans" tonight.



- Below are new videos of Ricochet and Ethan Carter III as they prepare for the Takeover Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion tonight. They will join Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, The Velveteen Dream and Adam Cole in the match.





- Stephanie McMahon tweeted this preview of her WrestleMania 34 gear. Stephanie will return to the ring tomorrow to team with Triple H against Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • WWE NXT Takeover Pre-show Video for Tonight, Johnny Gargano - Candice LeRae, NXT Title Match

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE NXT "TAKEOVER: NEW ORLEANS" EVENT

  • Daniel Bryan Wants WWE NXT Star on SmackDown, Stephanie McMahon's Ring Gear, EC3, Ricochet

  • Live WWE NXT Takeover Performance Tonight, Asuka Trains for Match (Video), Daniel Bryan

  • Matt Hardy Leads Woken Parade In NOLA (Video), Jeff Jarrett - Vince McMahon Video, Johnny Valiant

  • EC3 Hypes Tonight's Big Match (Video), Fans on WWE HOF Speeches, Backstage HOF Videos

  • Updated List of Participants for the Andre Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34

  • Tournament Results & Videos from WrestleMania 34 Axxess Day 2

  • WWE Announces Return of the UK Title Tournament

  • Final Card for Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" Event



    		•