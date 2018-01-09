





WWE

Daniel Bryan Shares His Thoughts About His Current Role On SmackDown Live & His Retirement From WWE In-Ring Competition In 2016, Says He Had A Mental Breakdown While Filming 'Total Bellas' - More



Jan 9, 2018 - 8:10:47 PM



Jan 9, 2018 - 8:10:47 PM



Here are the highlights:



Bryan On Becoming The SmackDown Live GM:



“They asked me to do commentary for a thing that they did called the Cruiserweight Classic, which was on the WWE Network and they asked me to do that and I said: ‘yeah, that sounds great!’ It’s only 10 episodes and I only have too go do it a couple of times and I get to help this young, independent talents because they were all unsigned talent at the time and I thought it was great. But then, they told me: ‘You’re coming back as the General Manager.’ That wasn’t a question. That’s not an ask and I was like: ‘Argh, I don’t know if I want to do this.’”



Thoughts On His Current Role:



“One of the hard things about what I do now is that the entrance is the best part And then, I go out there and I talk and like, I’ve gotten better at this whole thing. I used to be someone who is very bad on the microphone, but now, I’ve developed into being more comfortable with it. Finding myself with it and that sort of thing. But it’s still not my passion. I’ve learned how to do it because that’s what my job required.”



His 2016 WWE Retirement:











“I get the call from Vince McMahon on a Saturday and I retire on a Monday in Seattle, Washington and I got a call on a Saturday from Vince McMahon and he said: ‘I would like you to retire Monday in Seattle. I just think it would be the best for you.’ That sort of thing. At first, I said: ‘I don’t want to do it' and then, I talked to Brie and called him back and I was like: ‘Hey, if I’m going to have to retire, my mom can be there, my friends can be there, there can be this support system around me.’ I was very thankful that WWE gave me such a platform to retire on, but it was just a hard day.”



His Mental Breakdown While Filming 'Total Bellas':



“Oh yeah, I did have a breakdown. It was 100% legit and actually I’m very thankful to the production people and probably WWE had a big hand in this of they made it less than it was, right? So I was very thankful for that. They were doing that and I was having a breakdown and they did a good job of protecting me on the show, so I’m very thankful to Russell, who’s one of the producers for that, to WWE. Like, everybody in their own lives has things that they don’t want shown on TV, but they don’t have cameras around them all the time. So this horrible time in my life, there were cameras around me nearly 24/7 and this enhances these feelings that you have. So here’s the thing: it was multiple issues at once. It was being forced to retire, right, kind of against my will type thing, but also, you get forced into this. So ideally, in this situation, you would be surrounded by people you love and who love you and I do love Brie’s family and they love me, right? But this is a different environment. You’re forced to relocate to this thing and then, there are cameras around you 24/7 and then, my wife was on the road full time, so she would leave on Fridays and she would be gone Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, come home Wednesday. Wednesday/Thursday would be days spent entirely filming and then, she’d leave again on Friday. So, I love Brie’s family, but I’m not like, the closest with them. They are not the people I would go to necessarily for comfort. Like, I want to be near my mom and my sister and my best friends and that kind of stuff. So I was like: ‘Okay, I just need to go and spend a week in Washington to just be around and be in this, like, cocoon of people. I never got that week, two weeks, a month, to just be like, around my friends and family and to where I felt like I could say: ‘Help me through this,’ right, ‘And come out better on the other side.’ Now, I ended up getting that because I left John’s house while they were filming. I was literally like: ‘I’m close to the edge and so I’m out of here.’ I went to Phoenix [Arizona] first with our dog, I think and then, I went to Washington for a month without Brie, right? 