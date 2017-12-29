LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Daniel Bryan Runs the Ropes (Video), WWE Looks at Crazy 2017 Live Event Moments, The Great Muta
By Marc Middleton
Dec 29, 2017 - 8:02:39 AM
- Below is the latest episode of WWE Now with Cathy Kelley looking at the 5 craziest moments you didn't see on TV in 2017, featuring various moments from live events.



- Wrestling legend The Great Muta will return to the United States for the PCW Ultra Anniversary event on Janunary 19th in California. Muta will team with Penta El Zero M for a match against Sami Callihan and Johnny Ultra (Johnny Impact). He will also participate in a meet & greet. The event will air on the FiteTV app for $14.99. Details on the event can be found at PCWUltra.com.

- We noted before that Tuesday's dark main event after the WWE 205 Live tapings in Chicago saw WWE Champion AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton defeat Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal with SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan as the special referee. Below is fan video from the finish of the match, which saw Bryan run the ropes with Sami. This led to Orton hitting the RKO and Nakamura hitting the Kinshasa on a distracted Zayn for the pin.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Nia Jax on Enzo Amore & Braun Strowman - MMC (Video), WWE NXT - Cirque du Soleil, WWE Stock

  • Sid Blames No-Show on Trump Travel Ban, WWE NXT Star Wants to Hurt People, RAW Intro Mash-Up

  • WWE Intercontinental Title Match with Stipulation Announced for RAW

  • Backstage Rhyno - Heath Slater Clip, Fans on WWE Veterans Winning Titles Next Year, Connor's Cure

  • WWE Testing a Heel Turn?, Most WWE TV Wins of 2017 (Video), Jonathan Coachman Ringside

  • Asuka on The Rumble & Being Undefeated (Video), Custom Sneakers for The Bar, Justin Roberts

  • What WWE Did for the Roster on Christmas, John Cena Hypes WWE MMC, Charlotte Flair

  • The Miz Taunts Roman Reigns, Finn Balor In a Joke Battle, John Cena, Chrissy Teigen - WrestleMania

  • WWE Lists Top Superstars of 2017, Reactions to the US Title Tournament Matches, More

  • Update on The Velveteen Dream's Status, Dan Gable - Chad Gable Video, AJ Styles



    		•