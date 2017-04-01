LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Daniel Bryan Receives Gift from Lucha Legend, Bayley - Carmella Video, Ric Flair Statue
By Marc Middleton
Apr 1, 2017 - 10:04:39 AM
- As noted, Triple H and others presented WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair with a statue at WrestleMania 33 Axxess on Thursday night. Below is a video package with more footage from the event:



- Bayley's WrestleMania 33 Diary entries continue as the RAW Women's Champion reunites with Carmella at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony in this new video:



- As seen below, Mexican wrestling legend Blue Panther sent a signed mask to Daniel Bryan in Orlando this week and invited the SmackDown General Manager to wrestle and exchange knowledge with him. Bryan wrote the following:







