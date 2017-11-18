Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact
|
|
|
|
One of the more beloved wrestlers in WWE history, Daniel Bryan, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio. Of course, the conversation regarding the leader of the "Yes Movement" stepping back into the squared circle came up. Bryan briefly touched on it, in terms of his return to wrestle in a WWE ring again and stated that it has more to do with the political side of things, opposed to it being an issue with getting medically cleared.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Daniel Bryan Briefly Touches On Why There Is Issues With WWE Clearing Him To Wrestle
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 18, 2017 - 12:37:35 PM
Check out Bryan's thoughts:
"I just did an interview in the ring with Sami Zayn a couple of weeks ago and you know that we could just go out there and the crowd would eat it up and it would be awesome and the same thing with the Miz last year. The frustrating part is it doesn't necessarily have to do with how I actually am medically. It's a lot of, I don't want to say political, but it's just the situation around concussions at the moment."
|
|
Drew McIntyre Speaks On The Feeling Of Winning The NXT Championship, His Expectations After Returning To The WWE & How Has He Evolved Since His Last Run In The Company
AJ Styles Discusses Spending Time With His Family & Hints That His Run In WWE May Be Over In A Few Years
Rumor Killer On Chris Jericho Possibly Appearing At The "Royal Rumble" PPV
Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss Go Back And Forth Via Twitter Before Their Match At Survivor Series
Ted DiBiase Sr. Reveals His Initial Reaction To His Son Leaving The WWE, Shares His Thoughts On Working With Virgil & More
Shawn Michaels Delivers A Superkick Then Says "I'm Too Old For This S**t"
Daniel Bryan Briefly Touches On Why There Is Issues With WWE Clearing Him To Wrestle
Natalya Has Been Announced As The Fifth Member Of Team SmackDown Live At Survivor Series
Final Card for Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" Event
NXT Chinese Recruit Leo Gao Issues A Statement Regarding His Release From WWE