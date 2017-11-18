





WWE Posted in:

Daniel Bryan Briefly Touches On Why There Is Issues With WWE Clearing Him To Wrestle

By

Nov 18, 2017 - 12:37:35 PM



By Andrew Thompson Nov 18, 2017 - 12:37:35 PM



Check out Bryan's thoughts:



"I just did an interview in the ring with Sami Zayn a couple of weeks ago and you know that we could just go out there and the crowd would eat it up and it would be awesome and the same thing with the Miz last year. The frustrating part is it doesn't necessarily have to do with how I actually am medically. It's a lot of, I don't want to say political, but it's just the situation around concussions at the moment." One of the more beloved wrestlers in WWE history, Daniel Bryan, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio. Of course, the conversation regarding the leader of the "Yes Movement" stepping back into the squared circle came up. Bryan briefly touched on it, in terms of his return to wrestle in a WWE ring again and stated that it has more to do with the political side of things, opposed to it being an issue with getting medically cleared.Check out Bryan's thoughts:"I just did an interview in the ring with Sami Zayn a couple of weeks ago and you know that we could just go out there and the crowd would eat it up and it would be awesome and the same thing with the Miz last year. The frustrating part is it doesn't necessarily have to do with how I actually am medically. It's a lot of, I don't want to say political, but it's just the situation around concussions at the moment."