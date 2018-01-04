LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Daniel Bryan Appearance Nixed, Reactions to WWE MMC Teams, Xavier Woods Games
By Marc Middleton
Jan 4, 2018 - 10:38:00 PM
- Xavier Woods plays Battle Chef Brigade in this new video from his "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel:



- It was announced today that SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan will no longer be appearing at Friday's World of Wheels convention in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A replacement has not been announced but it appears the WWE prize pack will still be raffled off with other items. No word yet on why Bryan has been pulled from the signing but World of Wheels wrote the following on their website: "Due to circumstances outside of our control, Daniel Bryan WILL NOT be appearing at our Chattanooga, TN event."

- As noted, two new teams for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge were announced today - Sasha Banks & Finn Balor and Lana & Rusev. They join SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman as the first confirmed teams for the tournament that kicks off on January 16th via Facebook Watch. Below are reactions from Lana, Rusev, Bayley and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Bayley had been campaigning for a team with Balor.
















