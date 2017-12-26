|
|
|
|
As noted, WWE United States Champion Dolph Ziggler left the title laying in the ring last week, apparently relinquishing it just days after winning the title at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view. It was announced on tonight's SmackDown by General Manager Daniel Bryan that there will be a tournament to crown a new champion, beginning tonight with Bobby Roode vs. former champion Baron Corbin in a first round match. The storyline is that Bryan has been trying to contact Ziggler for the past week but Ziggler has ignored him. Bryan said Ziggler's actions show that he has voluntarily relinquished the United States Title, which is why he's announcing the tournament.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Daniel Bryan Announces WWE United States Title Tournament (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Dec 26, 2017 - 8:15:01 PM
We noted before that Ziggler was scheduled to be off upcoming SmackDown TV tapings to sell the mystery storyline but he would still be working WWE live events. No word yet on if he will be working as champion now that the tournament has been announced.
Stay tuned for updates on the tournament and when the finals might take place.
Below is video from the opening SmackDown segment with Bryan's announcement:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Daniel Bryan Announces WWE United States Title Tournament (Video)
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 12/26/17
WWE Confirms Injury to Cruiserweight on RAW (Video)
Tonight's SmackDown Main Event Announced, John Cena on Being Back Home In WWE, Fans on RAW
Paige Launches New Online Store, RAW Social Media Score, Best WWE PPV Matches of 2017 Trailer
Sami Zayn Matches Donations for His SAMS Clinic, The Hardys - Finn Balor, WWE Stock
WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, New WWE Network Series, Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan
WWE Superstar Possibly Injured at RAW, Matt Hardy on Sister Abigail & The Great War, DDP
Kane vs. Brock Lesnar Title Match Set for Upcoming WWE Live Event
Jason Jordan Makes History with Title Win, Dana Brooke on 2018 Being Her Year, AJ Styles