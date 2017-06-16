LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Daniel Bryan Announces His Return to WWE SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Jun 16, 2017 - 8:55:11 PM
WWE has announced that SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan will return to TV on Tuesday's post-Money In the Bank show. Bryan has been away due to wife Brie Bella giving birth in May.

Below is WWE's announcement with comments from Bryan:

Daniel Bryan returns to SmackDown LIVE this Tuesday

The Beard is coming back!

SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan revealed on Twitter that he will return to Team Blue this Tuesday night.




Bryan has not been seen on SmackDown LIVE since the completion of the Superstar Shake-up on April 11, as he joined his wife, Brie Bella, to welcome daughter Birdie Joe into the world. The couple’s first child arrived on May 9, and now, Bryan is ready to get back to business.

The General Manager will rejoin SmackDown LIVE at a critical juncture, just two days after WWE Money in the Bank, where not only will Team Blue’s men compete for a guaranteed WWE Championship opportunity, but the women will also battle in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match for a guaranteed SmackDown Women’s Title Match for the first time ever. Having won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2011 and cashed in successfully to become World Heavyweight Champion, Bryan knows just unpredictable things can become once the Money in the Bank briefcase comes into play.

Will Daniel Bryan’s return to SmackDown LIVE go smoothly, or will he come back to a Team Blue that’s more chaotic than ever? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!


