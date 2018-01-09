I did what I said I was going to do. I don’t say things just to say them. @WWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/VjPR1WllEp

Tonight I wrestled in the same building that I made my @WWE debut in almost 11 years ago......I’m still here......I lost tonight......But I’m still swinging! You know it...I know it...THEY know it! pic.twitter.com/QVjK66P2vL