Daniel Bryan - Rumble Speculation, WWE Star Welcomes Child, Kassius Ohno - The Velveteen Dream
By Marc Middleton
Jan 26, 2018 - 9:17:26 AM
- As noted, Kassius Ohno vs. The Velveteen Dream is now official for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" event. Below is video of Ohno taunting Dream after last night's loss to Johnny Gargano. Ohno shoves Dream to the ground and walks off.



- Congratulations to Chad Gable on the birth of his second daughter, Meadow Ann. WWE announced the following on Gable welcoming his second child on Wednesday of this week:

Chad Gable welcomes second daughter

Congratulations are in order for Chad Gable: WWE.com has learned the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion and his wife have welcomed their second daughter into the world. Meadow Ann arrived on Jan. 24 at 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Join us in celebrating this exciting new addition to Gable's family!


- There has been speculation on Daniel Bryan possibly returning to the ring as a surprise entrant in the WWE Royal Rumble match on Sunday but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bryan has not been cleared to wrestle as of earlier this week and that is not expected to change this week. There has also been speculation on Bryan somehow being involved in the Rumble and winning without taking a bump, but there's no word yet on if that will be the direction they go in.

