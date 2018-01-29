I can’t thank the city of Philadelphia and the @WWE Universe enough for the reaction and response they gave me at the Rumble. The ring time might’ve been a little short but the memory will last FOREVER. John Cena is the man! Respect. Thank you all! It meant the world to me.

