- UFC President Dana White spoke with The Las Vegas Review-Journal about Ronda Rousey signing a multi-year deal with WWE and noted that he does not expect the 30 year old to compete for UFC again, even though she is under contract and remains in the random testing pool for the anti-doping program.
Dana White on Ronda Rousey's UFC Future, The Hurricane on His WWE Return, Goldust - Mandy Rose
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2018 - 8:18:22 AM
“I’m very happy for her,” White told The Review-Journal. “She loves pro wrestling and has always been a big fan so I know how much his means to her. She keeps accomplishing everything she’s ever wanted.”
- As noted, Mandy Rose is Goldust's new partner in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge due to Alicia Fox being out of action with a broken tailbone. Rose and Goldust will face Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso on next week's MMC episode. Mandy tweeted the following on the new team:
- "The Hurricane" Shane Helms tweeted the following on his surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday and how he stayed hidden in Philadelphia. Helms entered the Rumble at #21 and lasted 45 seconds before being eliminated by John Cena.
I can’t thank the city of Philadelphia and the @WWE Universe enough for the reaction and response they gave me at the Rumble. The ring time might’ve been a little short but the memory will last FOREVER. John Cena is the man! Respect. Thank you all! It meant the world to me.
|
|
