Dana Brooke Sends Warning to Ronda Rousey, More for Tonight's RAW, WWE Network Note

@rondarousey U wanna meet me in my hometown, & we will c who gets the #Cleveland welcoming Better! I personally welcome U here! It’s so good 2 have U here but it’s not long until @stephaniemcmahon welcomes U into the ring for #wrestlemania when she makes U her property #Raw @WWE pic.twitter.com/WzlbJihbBF — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) March 26, 2018

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video:- The WWE Network Shorts Collections have been updated with new "Road Stories" from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and a WrestleMania music video from 1993.- It looks like the feud between Dana Brooke and Ronda Rousey may continue on tonight's WWE RAW from Dana's hometown as she tweeted the following warning. As noted, Rousey destroyed Brooke during a dark segment at last week's RAW.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here