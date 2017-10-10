Dana Brooke Says She's Frustrated, Next Week's SmackDown, Gable & Jordan, TJP vs. Rich Swann

💪🏼Well I said it “Sometimes it feels like I don’t even exist!” — but a true champion doesn’t beg or complain— I will lose get knocked down get back up and FIGHT AGAIN!! That’s where you learn the most!! YES IM FRUSTRATED, YES I WISH I COULD GIVE UP AT TIMES!! But @dallasmccarver told me NEVER TO QUIT!! He never did and I will not!! He taught me to be the woman I am today!! He set me up for success... GUARANTEED MOST CANT WALK A MILE IN MY SHOES!! So let the games begin... get knocked down, get back up with a smile & see all the support and carryon for ALL OF YOU WHO BELIEVE IN ME!! #underdog isn’t the worst it’s climbing to the top!! 🙌🏻 #doitfordallas #wwe #raw #womensdivision #doesntkillyoumakesyoustronger #confidence #begrateful

