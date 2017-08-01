LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Dana Brooke Joining Titus Worldwide?, The Fashion Files Teaser, Fans on RAW
By Marc Middleton
Aug 1, 2017 - 12:28:21 PM
- Could Dana Brooke be joining Titus Worldwide? Dana accidentally interrupts Mike Rome's interview with Titus O'Neil in this post-RAW video from last night. Titus says he's seen Dana's tweets and the idea of her joining his group is intriguing. Titus wants Dana to find who she is and focus on herself because once she finds out who she is, she can't go wrong. Dana agrees with the "Country Strong" label that Titus gives her and walks off.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who had the most dominant display on last night's RAW - Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, The Hardys or RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus. As of this writing, 41% went with Reigns while 21% voted for The Hardys and 21% voted for the champs.

- The Fashion Files storyline with Tyler Breeze and Fandango will continue on tonight's WWE SmackDown as Breeze posted this video from backstage at Monday's live event in Ft. Wayne, Indiana:




