Dana Brooke Interrupts Titus Worldwide (Video), Rena Lesnar's Birthday, Emma on Her Loss

You gotta be kidding me! I had that match won tonight! 🙄 #RAW #WWE #GiveEmmaAChance pic.twitter.com/WJpPJtKErc

After an amazing week in paradise with @AzulikHotel, I'm feeling fresh and ready for #RAW live from Toronto, Canada!✌🏼#GiveEmmaAChance #WWE pic.twitter.com/LDoZJ1pm1R