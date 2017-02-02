LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
DIY to Get Their WWE NXT Tag Team Title Rematch, Mojo Rawley Clip, The Bella Twins
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2017 - 7:24:55 PM
- Courtesy of The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, below is the second episode of "Bella Family Origins" with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella taking us back into their mutton busting days at the local cattle call rodeo in Brawley, CA:



- Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will get their rematch against WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain on the March 1st NXT episode, which was taped last night at Full Sail University.

- Mojo Rawley tweeted the following clip from the gym today. Former WWE coach Bill DeMott replied to the video and remembered when box jumps were a struggle for Mojo.




