WWE
DIY Talks Authors of Pain (Video), WWE NXT Takeover Contract Signing, Fans on NXT
By Marc Middleton
Jan 11, 2017 - 11:45:31 PM
- In the video below, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have words for The Authors of Pain after this week's sneak attack. Gargano says The Authors know deep down inside that they can't beat DIY and they better get ready for San Antonio because there's no stopping DIY when the titles are on the line.



- As seen below, 63% of fans on Twitter gave this week's NXT a thumbs up with over 1400 votes:




- A "Takeover: San Antonio" contract signing between Bobby Roode and NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura has been announced for next week's episode.




