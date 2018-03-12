LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
DDP Working with Top WWE NXT Star (Video), Kid Rock Talks WWE HOF Induction, Becky Lynch & Naomi
By Marc Middleton
Mar 12, 2018 - 5:01:10 PM
- As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Drew McIntyre has been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to train for his return to the ring, believed to happen some time in the next month or so. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page posted this video and revealed that he has been working with Drew at his DDP Yoga Performance Center near Atlanta.



- 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Inductee Kid Rock spoke with Billboard and called the induction a real honor.

“Every time I go to a WWE event I always have a good time; there is nothing like it and no better fans in the world," Kid Rock said. “The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a fun night and it will be great to see everyone again. I have so much respect for what those guys and girls do. I’m grateful to WWE for letting me be a part of WrestleMania weekend.”

- Becky Lynch and Naomi tweeted the following on their loss to Carmella and Natalya at last night's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view:







